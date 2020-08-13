TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

TGNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet cut TEGNA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark lowered their target price on TEGNA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TEGNA from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on TEGNA from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

TGNA opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $18.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). TEGNA had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TEGNA will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,338,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,890,000 after buying an additional 1,008,595 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 57,351.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,021,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,801,000 after buying an additional 4,014,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,923,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,714,000 after buying an additional 86,603 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,378,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,692,000 after purchasing an additional 415,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,462,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

