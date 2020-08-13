NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 1,443 Shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,984 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its position in Emcor Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 18,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Emcor Group by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 39,114 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Emcor Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 319,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Emcor Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Private Vista LLC increased its position in Emcor Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 18,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EME stock opened at $76.65 on Thursday. Emcor Group Inc has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $93.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.76 and its 200 day moving average is $67.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.52. Emcor Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Emcor Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sidoti raised shares of Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $770,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

