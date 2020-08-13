Comerica Bank Sells 6,393 Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,393 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Casella Waste Systems worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,611,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,342 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 16.7% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,332,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,127,000 after buying an additional 333,329 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 35.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,558,000 after buying an additional 511,555 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,885,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,647,000 after buying an additional 14,429 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,378,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,465,000 after buying an additional 173,087 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

CWST stock opened at $55.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.31. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $59.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $188.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.16 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $520,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 362,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,850,605.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $276,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,629.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,141 shares of company stock valued at $8,032,507 in the last three months. 7.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.