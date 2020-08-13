NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $1.04 Million Position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,406,000 after purchasing an additional 33,568 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 39.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,092,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,883,000 after purchasing an additional 308,157 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Sonoco Products by 6.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 948,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,974,000 after purchasing an additional 55,624 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 429.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 625,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,984,000 after purchasing an additional 507,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in Sonoco Products by 13.1% in the first quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 587,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,217,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $54.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products Co has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $62.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.01.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Argus lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

