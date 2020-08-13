National Asset Management Inc. Buys 14,496 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 143.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,496 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in United States Steel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 434,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

X has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on United States Steel from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on United States Steel from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.91.

Shares of X opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.49. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $14.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. Equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

