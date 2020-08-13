Sigma Planning Corp Buys New Position in Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2020

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CYTK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 24.7% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $29.20.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 15,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $321,662.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,593.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,715 shares of company stock worth $2,802,925. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CYTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

