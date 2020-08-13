Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) to Hold

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of CVB Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

CVBF stock opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.66.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.07 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 2,180,460.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,259,000 after buying an additional 3,903,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $24,655,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at $17,960,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at $6,981,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,634,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,770,000 after acquiring an additional 275,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

