Sigma Planning Corp Purchases New Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 57,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.42. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.38 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

