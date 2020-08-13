Comerica Bank Purchases 667 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Verisign were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 117.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 104.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 50.0% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 38.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Verisign in the first quarter worth $67,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSN opened at $201.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.87. Verisign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.77 and a 52 week high of $221.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.87.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.32. Verisign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The business had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Verisign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total transaction of $1,263,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 913,515 shares in the company, valued at $192,322,312.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.25, for a total transaction of $1,978,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,030,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,103 shares of company stock valued at $4,568,288. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

