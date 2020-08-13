Sigma Planning Corp Invests $220,000 in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2020

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 265.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on NXST. TheStreet upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $92.48 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $133.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.85.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.85. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $914.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 3,032 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $258,144.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,727,221.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $288,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,405,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,589. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

