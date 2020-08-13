Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHX opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.48. ChampionX Corporation has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $34.80.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). ChampionX had a negative net margin of 69.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $298.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Corporation will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ChampionX from $10.50 to $12.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

ChampionX Company Profile

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

