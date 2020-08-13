Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX)

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2020

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHX opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.48. ChampionX Corporation has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $34.80.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). ChampionX had a negative net margin of 69.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $298.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Corporation will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ChampionX from $10.50 to $12.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

ChampionX Company Profile

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in ChampionX Corporation
