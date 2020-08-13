1,006 Shares in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,006 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 17.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,168 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 34.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 290 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PANW opened at $255.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.82. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $266.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, OTR Global lowered Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.42.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total value of $2,753,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 960,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,406,164.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $236,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,950 shares of company stock worth $15,366,230. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

