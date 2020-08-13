UBS Group AG Acquires 91,007 Shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,007 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $6,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 9.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 11.5% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at $69,000. 25.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NET. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.81.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 100,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $2,721,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. Pelion sold 1,500,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $46,740,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,972,330 shares of company stock valued at $356,790,511 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NET opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.23. Cloudflare Inc has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $45.28.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

