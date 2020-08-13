Mackay Shields LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,384.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 297.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 397 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $88.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.07, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.01 and its 200-day moving average is $87.26.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WYNN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.13.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 6,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,145,008.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $217,630.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

