HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 1,803 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,630 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.0% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,199,387 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $244,087,000 after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 65,494 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,329,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 395,709 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $80,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Microsoft by 7.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,676,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $544,720,000 after acquiring an additional 190,408 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $209.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,583.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.25 and a 52-week high of $217.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.