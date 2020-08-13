Ocean Capital Management LLC Acquires 745 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,906 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.0% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,111,006 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $648,305,000 after buying an additional 96,361 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,471 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Microsoft by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 253,889 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $209.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.25 and a 52-week high of $217.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,583.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

