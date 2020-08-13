Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Trimmed by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,265 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.2% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $209.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.26. The company has a market cap of $1,583.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.25 and a 12 month high of $217.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

