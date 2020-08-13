ARP Americas LP Sells 5,188 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ARP Americas LP lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,445 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.2% of ARP Americas LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,111,006 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $648,305,000 after purchasing an additional 96,361 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,471 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Microsoft by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 253,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,557 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $209.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,583.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.25 and a 12 month high of $217.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.