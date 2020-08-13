S. R. Schill & Associates Purchases 320 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,788 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.1% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,199,387 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $244,087,000 after acquiring an additional 14,347 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 65,494 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,329,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 395,709 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $80,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,676,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $544,720,000 after acquiring an additional 190,408 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

Microsoft stock opened at $209.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,583.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.25 and a 1 year high of $217.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.23 and a 200-day moving average of $181.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.