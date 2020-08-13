Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,011 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.6% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in Microsoft by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in Microsoft by 32.8% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

Shares of MSFT opened at $209.19 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.25 and a 52-week high of $217.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,583.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

