Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Position Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 83.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,201 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Grand Canyon Education worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $101.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.18. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.89 and a fifty-two week high of $132.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.87 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total transaction of $200,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,733.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

