Essex Savings Bank Has $5.39 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,488 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.2% of Essex Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 82,449 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 646,843 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $128,359,000 after acquiring an additional 25,014 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT opened at $209.19 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.25 and a fifty-two week high of $217.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1,583.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.23 and a 200-day moving average of $181.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Argus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Summit Insights started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

