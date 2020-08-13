Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Community Bank N.A.’s 5th Largest Position

Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,449 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.8% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,213,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,706,128,000 after purchasing an additional 471,612 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,337,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,782,414 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,643,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Summit Insights began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Griffin Securities upped their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $209.19 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.25 and a 52 week high of $217.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,583.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.