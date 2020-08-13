Profund Advisors LLC Has $347,000 Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 316.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 225.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.38.

NYSE:BXP opened at $89.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 7.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.90 and a 200-day moving average of $102.87. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.57 and a 52 week high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $654.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 35.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.92%.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Koop bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.