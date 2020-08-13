FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,725,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,313,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,937,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,600,284,000 after purchasing an additional 297,321 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 86.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,344,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,836,000 after acquiring an additional 31,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,694,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,218,000 after acquiring an additional 155,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FE. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $36.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Evercore ISI cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $29.90 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.59. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.