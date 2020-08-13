Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 12.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 164.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth $36,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth $75,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHDN stock opened at $170.63 on Thursday. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $175.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue was down 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $575,968.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 276,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,497,587.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $1,518,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,138 shares of company stock worth $3,332,448. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

