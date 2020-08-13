ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,101 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Loews by 1,462.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Loews by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Shares of NYSE L opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $56.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

A number of analysts have commented on L shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 105,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.77 per share, with a total value of $3,341,790.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,743,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,950,097.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 348,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,400,428 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.