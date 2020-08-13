Profund Advisors LLC Sells 580 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Generac by 4,092.1% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,537,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,923,000 after buying an additional 9,309,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Generac by 54.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,033,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,311,000 after buying an additional 2,466,915 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Generac in the first quarter worth about $69,240,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Generac by 52.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,276,000 after buying an additional 668,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Generac by 261.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 794,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,056,000 after buying an additional 574,847 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,181,470.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,028.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $623,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,279,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,620 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $164.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.03. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.43 and a 1 year high of $179.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.86 million. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNRC. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Generac from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.