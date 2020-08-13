IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 20.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEX. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 0.8% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Fort L.P. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 16,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 3.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of IDEX by 1.6% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $5,737,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,277,657.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $77,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,900 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,200. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $174.02 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $104.56 and a 12-month high of $178.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.66 and a 200 day moving average of $155.27.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $561.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.83.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

