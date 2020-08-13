ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 19.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,887,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,617,000 after buying an additional 470,766 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 75.3% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 780,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,559,000 after buying an additional 335,288 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 51.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 828,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,896,000 after buying an additional 281,042 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at $20,411,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,351,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $857,052,000 after buying an additional 203,629 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $283,545.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,266.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $95.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.76. Leidos Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.31.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

