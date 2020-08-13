ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 5,857 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Ball by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,107,786.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,554,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLL shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.64.

NYSE:BLL opened at $73.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 67.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. Ball’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

