Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 162 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IFF. BNP Paribas downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.

IFF opened at $125.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $143.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.61.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

