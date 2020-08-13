ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 26,407 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,407 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 77.2% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

KEY opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.18.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $45,429.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,989.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.62.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

