ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 103.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,639 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at $893,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 84.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9.5% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 82,389 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Nomura Securities raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.87.

LVS opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 115.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $74.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.59.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.91 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

