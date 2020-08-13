ProShare Advisors LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,686 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.88.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $98.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $8,353,319.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $248,676.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

