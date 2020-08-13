ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,384 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 1,068.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in International Paper by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 99,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in International Paper by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 283,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 27,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 215,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IP. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of IP opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.51. International Paper Co has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.30.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

