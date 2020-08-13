Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $37.06 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.89). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $343.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.74%.

VNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

