ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in American Water Works by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in American Water Works by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its position in American Water Works by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AWK shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.75.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $697,918.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,258,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,950,441.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $142.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.84 and a 200 day moving average of $129.85. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

