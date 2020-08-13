ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,863 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

In other news, Director Daniel Gelatt acquired 28,148 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.52 per share, with a total value of $999,816.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 187,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,668,560.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFG stock opened at $46.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average of $40.89. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $58.28.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

