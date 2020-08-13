ProShare Advisors LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,382 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Lennar by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,618,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,388 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its position in Lennar by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,516,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,143,000 after acquiring an additional 478,019 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Lennar by 49.6% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 780,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,831,000 after acquiring an additional 258,971 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 23.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,273,000 after acquiring an additional 237,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Lennar by 21.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,086,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,495,000 after acquiring an additional 189,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $305,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,947,052.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $700,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,715,006.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $6,717,650 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $73.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 14.21 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $76.69.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.71%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

