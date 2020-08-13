ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,810 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,779 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,322,683 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $433,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,810 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 46,668,019 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $319,676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,101,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,567,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $318,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,616 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,521,918 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $180,470,000 after acquiring an additional 525,055 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,497,387 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $106,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,753 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen raised shares of Halliburton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.55.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

