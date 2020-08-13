ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,268 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 37,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 15,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BofA Securities upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of CNP opened at $20.61 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $30.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.