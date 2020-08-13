ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,614 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Baozun worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BZUN. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Baozun by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,047,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,377 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Baozun by 286.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 434,450 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Baozun by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 518,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,918,000 after acquiring an additional 404,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Baozun by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,863,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,717,000 after acquiring an additional 336,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BZUN shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Baozun from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baozun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 67.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.11. Baozun Inc has a 12 month low of $22.19 and a 12 month high of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.13.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.43. Baozun had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Baozun’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

