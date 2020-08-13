NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 91.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Howard Hughes by 24,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 1,749,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $102,600,563.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $58.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Howard Hughes Corp has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $134.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.33.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Corp will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

HHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Howard Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised Howard Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

