NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 51,600 Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 413.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Holly Energy Partners worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HEP. US Capital Advisors raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Holly Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Holly Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

NYSE HEP opened at $15.35 on Thursday. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $28.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.04.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 74.87%.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

