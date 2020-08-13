NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $904,000 in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 113,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 9.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after buying an additional 11,236 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 14.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 25.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In related news, EVP Matthew Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $136,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,468 shares in the company, valued at $704,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $1,016,908.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,869 shares of company stock worth $1,198,559 over the last ninety days.

NASDAQ WTRG opened at $45.68 on Thursday. Essential Utilities Inc has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.16.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.2507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

