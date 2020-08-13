NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $538,000 in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 1,205.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In other Dropbox news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $46,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $290,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,572 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DBX shares. BofA Securities lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Dropbox stock opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Dropbox Inc has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $24.14. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 280.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.28.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Dropbox had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.