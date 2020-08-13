NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires New Holdings in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Essent Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its stake in Essent Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 147,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Essent Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESNT opened at $37.91 on Thursday. Essent Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $55.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average of $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Essent Group had a net margin of 49.62% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESNT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $33.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

In related news, CEO Mark Casale purchased 50,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,109,645.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

