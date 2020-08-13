NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 13,776 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,119 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,776 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $611,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 78.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,034,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,948,000 after buying an additional 454,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 61.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 38,844 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners to a “buy” rating and set a $41.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.32.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $39.00 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.