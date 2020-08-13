Analysts Anticipate Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Air Transport Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 23.75%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATSG shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $28.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $28.71.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt sold 3,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $81,270.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randy D. Rademacher sold 10,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $276,421.02. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 101,141 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,038,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 166,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

